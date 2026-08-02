Brewers' Jake Bauers: Reaches 20-homer mark

Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

The blast was Bauers' 20th of the campaign, and this is the first season he's reached that mark. He has gone 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers and five RBI over his last seven games. Through 100 contests on the year, he's batting .269 with an .878 OPS, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases. Bauers is currently playing through a fractured big toe on his right foot, but it doesn't appear that the injury will cost him much playing time.