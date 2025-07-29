Bauers (shoulder) is going through a hitting progression and hopes to begin a rehab assignment in mid-to-late-August, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Bauers had previously mentioned mid-to-late-August as a potential return date, but it would appear he's not coming along as quickly as hoped. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since just after the All-Star break with a left shoulder impingement.