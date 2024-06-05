Bauers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Bauers will take a seat for the second day in a row, this time against a right-handed pitcher (Aaron Nola) after his absence from the lineup for Tuesday's 2-1 loss came while southpaw Cristopher Sanchez started for Philadelphia. Though he's been playing more often than not against right-handed pitching of late, Bauers is slashing just .176/.276/.314 over his last 15 games and could begin to lose out on starts more frequently if he fails to right the ship.