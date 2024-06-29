site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jake-bauers-sitting-saturday-927930 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jake Bauers: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 29, 2024
at
1:14 pm ET
•
1 min read
Bauers isn't in the Brewers' lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Bauers has now missed two straight starts since hitting a grand slam during Wednesday's win over the Rangers. Rhys Hoskins will get the nod at first base while Christian Yelich serves as Milwaukee's DH.
More News
20H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read