Bauers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers in 10 innings.

Bauers got the Brewers on the board in the third inning, plating Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Willy Adames on a grand slam off Nathan Eovaldi. The grand slam was the second of Bauers' career. Though he's been splitting time with Rhys Hoskins at first base, Bauers is batting .273 with nine RBI and seven runs in his last 18 games.