Brewers' Jake Bauers: Swipes bag in win

Bauers went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Rockies.

Bauers has multiple hits and a steal in back-to-back contests. Prior to this recent burst of productivity, he had gone just 4-for-30 over a 10-game span from July 11-24. The 30-year-old is picking up steady time in right field in the absence of Sal Frelick (shoulder), though Bauers moves to first base when Andrew Vaughn is on the bench. Bauers is batting .263 with an .855 OPS, 18 home runs, eight steals, 60 RBI, 62 runs scored, 16 doubles and one triple over 96 contests this season.