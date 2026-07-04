Brewers' Jake Bauers: Three hits in Friday's win

Bauers went 3-for-6 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Bauers has a pair of three-hit efforts over his last four games. The first baseman is hitting .265 (13-for-49) over his last 15 contests, but he's also struck out 21 times in that span, as he's started to swing and miss more frequently. Overall, he's hitting .269 with an .864 OPS, 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 50 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and five stolen bases across 77 contests as a regular in the lineup for much of the campaign.