Brewers' Jake Cousins: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Cousins was optioned Friday to Triple-A Nashville.
Cousins logged three appearances during his 11-day stay in the Brewers' bullpen. Bennett Sousa is getting the call from Nashville ahead of Friday's series opener in San Francisco.
