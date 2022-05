Cousins was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow effusion, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cousins pitched a scoreless inning Saturday against the Cubs and allowed a hit with three strikeouts and two walks, and he'll now be sidelined by an elbow issue. It's unclear how long the right-hander will be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be activated from the injured list May 11.