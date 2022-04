Cousins (2-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against St. Louis after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and fanning one.

Cousins bounced back from Saturday's outing in which he allowed one run and two hits over one inning against St. Louis, and now he clinched his second win of the season. He's looked effective so far and has posted three scoreless outings over his last four relief appearances while pitching to a 3.60 ERA over 5.0 innings to date.