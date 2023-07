Cousins (shoulder) began a rehab assignment in Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cousins had been rehabbing at the Brewers' complex in Arizona over the All-Star break. He appeared in one game and allowed one unearned run while walking two batters and striking out three. Now, he'll move to higher-level competition and should return to the Brewers' bullpen before the end of the month.