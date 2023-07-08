Cousins (shoulder) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cousins landed on the injured list in early June with right shoulder inflammation and is now entering the final stages of his rehab process. He was optioned to Triple-A Nashville before his trip to the IL caused the option to be rescinded, so it's likely Cousins is sent back to Nashville once he's activated from the injured list. The 28-year-old righty holds a 4.82 ERA and 2.14 WHIP through 9.1 frames with Milwaukee this season.