Faria could be stretched out as a starter with Triple-A San Antonio if he doesn't earn a spot in the major-league bullpen to begin the season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Following a season in which he recorded a 6.75 ERA over 18.2 innings in the majors, Faria was designated for assignment in January, but he remained in the organization after clearing waivers. It's unclear whether he'll be included in the major-league bullpen for Opening Day, but manager Craig Counsell suggested Saturday that the right-hander could operate as a starter in the minors if he begins the season there. The 26-year-old served as a starter over portions of his first two seasons in the majors before working exclusively as a reliever in 2019.