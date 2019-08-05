Faria was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Faria will join the Brewers for the first time since being acquired from the Rays in exchange for Jesus Aguilar last week. He tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his lone appearance for San Antonio before earning a promotion, suggesting he'll fill a bullpen role upon joining Milwaukee. Zach Davies (back) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move.

