Faria was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Faria was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Aug. 14 after surrendering three earned runs across 3.1 innings as a reliever for the Brewers. He's looked more effective in the minors, however, racking up eight strikeouts across 6.2 frames while allowing just one earned run since being optioned. He'll look to improve on his initial stint with the big-league club as a reliever to close the season.

