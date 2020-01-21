Play

Faria cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A San Antonion, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Faria will join the Brewers' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee after being designated for assignment earlier in January. With a 6.75 ERA in 18.2 major-league innings last season, he's not particularly likely to win an Opening Day roster spot.

