Faria was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Brewers will swap Faria out for a fresh bullpen arm (Ray Black) after the team deployed six different relievers during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins. Since joining the Brewers, the right-hander has allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in 3.1 innings of relief.

