Brewers' Jake Faria: Two scoreless frames in team debut
Faria tossed two scoreless innings in his Brewers debut Tuesday.
Faria just joined the Brewers at the trade deadline and has pitched sparingly at the big-league level this season, but he immediately found himself in a key spot with his new club, being summoned from the bullpen to start the seventh inning with the Brewers leading by only a run. Faria was able to keep the Pirates off the scoreboard in that frame, and in the next one as well, helping earn his squad a much-needed victory. Faria's regular role has not been defined, but at the least, he made a good first impression on his new manager and teammates.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...