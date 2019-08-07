Faria tossed two scoreless innings in his Brewers debut Tuesday.

Faria just joined the Brewers at the trade deadline and has pitched sparingly at the big-league level this season, but he immediately found himself in a key spot with his new club, being summoned from the bullpen to start the seventh inning with the Brewers leading by only a run. Faria was able to keep the Pirates off the scoreboard in that frame, and in the next one as well, helping earn his squad a much-needed victory. Faria's regular role has not been defined, but at the least, he made a good first impression on his new manager and teammates.

