Gatewood was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Gatewood demonstrated significant contact issues (28.1 percent strikeout rate) at High-A Carolina, but hit for enough power (47 extra-base hits in 470 plate appearances) to offset those concerns. The holes in the 21-year-old's swing could be exploited more by advanced pitchers in the upper minors, but the Brewers aren't in any rush to push the first baseman through their system. If Gatewood can gradually improve his contact rate over his next two seasons in the minors without sacrificing any power, he could have a compelling case for an everyday role in the big leagues.