Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Moves up to Double-A
Gatewood was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Monday.
Gatewood demonstrated significant contact issues (28.1 percent strikeout rate) at High-A Carolina, but hit for enough power (47 extra-base hits in 470 plate appearances) to offset those concerns. The holes in the 21-year-old's swing could be exploited more by advanced pitchers in the upper minors, but the Brewers aren't in any rush to push the first baseman through their system. If Gatewood can gradually improve his contact rate over his next two seasons in the minors without sacrificing any power, he could have a compelling case for an everyday role in the big leagues.
More News
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...