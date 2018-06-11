Gatewood hit .270/.322/.505 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI, and a 14:55 BB:K over his last 51 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Gatewood's overall ratios (.239/.298/.452) in 2018 are still taking a hit from the 2-for-34 skid he opened the season on, but his numbers from April 17 onward -- as noted in the opener -- are plenty passable. Gatewood is playing first base regularly for Biloxi and will continue to do so.