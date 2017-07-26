Gatewood, 21, is batting just .189 with 13 strikeouts over his last 10 games for High-A Carolina.

Strikeouts have been a common theme for Gatewood throughout his brief time in the minors, as it looks like he will surpass the 130-strikeout mark in three-straight season. Still, he is hitting a respectable .273/.346/.452 overall in 2017, and he has reached double-digit home runs for the third consecutive year.