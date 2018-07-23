Gatewood went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer for Double-A Biloxi in its 7-5 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Gatewood and teammate Corey Ray both went deep to remain tied atop the Southern League leaderboard with 19 home runs on the campaign. Though Gatewood has displayed impressive power production at each stop on the minor-league ladder, the lack of improvement he has shown with his strikeout rate puts a damper on his long-term outlook. The 22-year-old has struck out in 29.7 percent of his plate appearances this season and could become even more exposed when he contends with more advanced pitching at the Triple-A or major-league level.