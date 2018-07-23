Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Slugs 19th homer
Gatewood went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer for Double-A Biloxi in its 7-5 win over Tennessee on Sunday.
Gatewood and teammate Corey Ray both went deep to remain tied atop the Southern League leaderboard with 19 home runs on the campaign. Though Gatewood has displayed impressive power production at each stop on the minor-league ladder, the lack of improvement he has shown with his strikeout rate puts a damper on his long-term outlook. The 22-year-old has struck out in 29.7 percent of his plate appearances this season and could become even more exposed when he contends with more advanced pitching at the Triple-A or major-league level.
More News
-
Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Overcoming slow start•
-
Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Scuffling of late at High-A•
-
Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Plates six runs Monday•
-
Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Displaying new approach this season•
-
Brewers' Jake Gatewood: To move off third base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...