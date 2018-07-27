Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Tears ACL, done for season
Gatewood will require surgery after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Gatewood was hitting .244/.302/.466 with 19 homers and 59 RBI through 94 games at Double-A Biloxi prior to the injury. He'll miss the remainder of the 2018 campaign and potentially part of the 2019 season while rehabbing after surgery.
