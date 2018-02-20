Hager signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.

Hager figures to serve as organizational infield depth for the Brewers in 2018. The 24-year-old former first-round pick has stalled at Triple-A over the previous two seasons, struggling to a combined .228/.272/.326 line across 144 games with Triple-A Durham.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories