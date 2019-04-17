Petricka was recalled from Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Petricka will rejoin the big-league bullpen for the time being with Alex Wilson (personal) heading to the paternity list in a corresponding move. The 30-year-old allowed two runs in two innings before being demoted to Low-A earlier in the season, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage work during his second stint with the big club.

