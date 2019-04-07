Petricka was called up from Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Petricka was sent to Triple-A at the end of spring training but makes his way back to the majors with the Brewers in need of a fresh bullpen arm. The 30-year-old had a 4.53 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB in 41 appearances with the Blue Jays in 2018.

