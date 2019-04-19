Petricka was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Petricka was up for just two days while Alex Wilson was on the paternity list. He pitched two scoreless innings during his latest stay with the big-league squad, bringing his ERA down to 4.50 on the season. With Wilson back with the team, Petricka heads back to the minors to wait for his next opportunity.

More News
Our Latest Stories