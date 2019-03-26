Petricka was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

Petricka posted a solid 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 11 Cactus League frames, but it wasn't enough for the right-hander to secure a spot in Milwaukee's Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old owns a career 3.98 ERA across parts of five big-league seasons (223.2 innings), so he should be one of the first arms called upon when a fresh reliever is needed at the major-league level.

More News
Our Latest Stories