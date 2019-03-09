Brewers' Jake Petricka: Throwing well in March
Petricka picked up a save in Friday's spring game with a scoreless ninth inning.
Petricka allowed two earned runs in his first outing of the spring, but he turned things around right way, and has been particularly stingy in March, allowing just one hit and one walk over 3.2 innings while punching out nine batters over that span. Petricka is competing for a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and his chances have improved of late due to injuries to fellow reliever Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) and Bobby Wahl (knee).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...