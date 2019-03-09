Petricka picked up a save in Friday's spring game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Petricka allowed two earned runs in his first outing of the spring, but he turned things around right way, and has been particularly stingy in March, allowing just one hit and one walk over 3.2 innings while punching out nine batters over that span. Petricka is competing for a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and his chances have improved of late due to injuries to fellow reliever Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) and Bobby Wahl (knee).

