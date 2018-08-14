Brewers' Jake Thompson: Traded to Brewers
Thompson was traded from the Phillies to the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Thompson was shipped to the Brewers after being designated for assignment last week. The 24-year-old compiled a 4.96 ERA across 16.1 innings of relief with the Phillies this season while posting a 4.60 ERA across 47 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He'll report to Triple-A Colorado Springs for now.
