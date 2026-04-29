Woodford earned the save Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

Woodford entered with a large lead following Milwaukee's eight-run sixth inning and provided length out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless innings to finish the game. It was his first save as a Brewer and the fourth of his career. The outing also helped the right-hander stabilize after he had allowed six runs over his previous 7.1 innings. Woodford now owns a 4.61 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and a 9:2 K:BB across 13.2 innings this season.