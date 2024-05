The Brewers transferred Junis (shoulder/head) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Junis initially went on the IL back in early April with a right shoulder impingement but had a more recent setback when he was struck in the head by a ball during batting practice. As a result of being transferred to the 60-day IL, Junis will be moved off the 40-man roster and won't be eligible for activation until early June.