The Brewers selected Reetz's contract from Triple-A Nashville and optioned him to the affiliate.

The transaction makes Reetz the fifth catcher on the Brewers' 40-man roster after Milwaukee lost some organizational depth when Pedro Severino was designated for assignment. Reetz received a promotion from Double-A Biloxi shortly before the All-Star break and has slashed .229/.283/.479 in 13 games since joining Nashville.