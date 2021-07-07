Gustave had his contract selected by the Brewers on Wednesday and will serve as the 27th man for Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Mets, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The right-hander was acquired by the Brewers from the Pirates in late June, and he'll receive a big-league opportunity with his new team Wednesday. Barring another transaction, Gustave will return to Triple-A Nashville following the nightcap. He has a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 17 innings at Triple-A this season.