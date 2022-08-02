Gustave was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 1 with right forearm discomfort.
It's not clear when Gustave picked up the injury, as he did not allow a run over his last four appearances. However, he will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks.
