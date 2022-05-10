The Brewers optioned Gustave to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Gustave had appeared out of the bullpen in three of the past four days and wasn't likely to be available for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati, so the Brewers opted to swap him off the active roster for a fresh relief arm in J.C. Mejia, who was called up from Nashville. After earning a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster, Gustave appeared in 11 games through the first month of the season and logged a 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 12 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Gets first hold•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Set to break camp with big club•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Reaches deal with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Takes loss in relief•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Reinstated from COVID IL•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Starts rehab assignment•