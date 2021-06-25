Gustave and Troy Stokes were sent from the Pirates to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for Samuel Escudero.

Gustave has been with the Pirates on a minor-league deal since last August. He owns a 3.34 ERA in 44.2 career major-league innings, though he's struck out just 17.4 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.9 percent. He's spent the entirety of this season at the Triple-A level, where he owns a 3.60 ERA in 15 innings of reliever. He'll remain at that level with his new organization.