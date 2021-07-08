Gustave will remain on the major-league roster after left-hander Hoby Milner was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gustave served as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets but didn't make an appearance in the twin bill. The right-hander has posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings at Triple-A this year, and he should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever for the Brewers going forward.