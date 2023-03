Junk was optioned Monday to Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers, CCurt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Acquired by the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe deal last winter, Junk allowed six runs in 8.1 innings for the Angels before the deal to post a 6.48 ERA. The right-hander will likely be an up-and-down option for the Brewers in the 2023 season.