Junk was recalled f rom Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers on Tuesday and will start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Junk will replace Brandon Woodruff as Woodruff is heading to the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. The right-hander has pitched well over 10 innings with Triple-A Nashville with a 0.90 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over two appearances. Junk should be stretched out for the outing against the Diamondbacks but he would be a risky streaming option for those looking for a Woodruff replacement.