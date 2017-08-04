Hughes has allowed six runs on nine hits over his last six appearances (five innings).

Prior to this recent stretch, Hughes had 12.1 straight scoreless innings with only four hits allowed. The 32-year-old now has a 3.74 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 43.1 innings this season. Hughes occasionally pitches in high leverage situations with nine holds and one save this season, but isn't likely to see as many opportunities going forward with the Brewers' acquisition of Anthony Swarzak.