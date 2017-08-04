Brewers' Jared Hughes: Falters through July
Hughes has allowed six runs on nine hits over his last six appearances (five innings).
Prior to this recent stretch, Hughes had 12.1 straight scoreless innings with only four hits allowed. The 32-year-old now has a 3.74 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 43.1 innings this season. Hughes occasionally pitches in high leverage situations with nine holds and one save this season, but isn't likely to see as many opportunities going forward with the Brewers' acquisition of Anthony Swarzak.
More News
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Pitching well in middle relief•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Struggling with pitch control•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Picks up first save Friday•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Having decent April•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Inks one-year contract with Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Set to sign with Milwaukee•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...