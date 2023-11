Koenig signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig reached the majors with Oakland in 2022, but he spent all of 2023 in the minors working as a reliever for the Padres' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He had a 5.00 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 45 innings over 36 appearances at Triple-A.