DeBerry has a 2.43 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings across six starts for Double-A Biloxi.

DeBerry was seen as a cost-saving pick in the third round last year, as he only received a $25,000 bonus (slot value was almost $790K) out of Dallas Baptist University. However, he's been a legitimate starting pitching prospect this year while climbing from Single-A to Double-A, leaning on several high-spin pitches, including an 88-mph cutter that has been his go-to pitch. The slender 6-foot-3 righty has a chance to add a tick of velocity to his low-90s fastball, but even as is, he projects to be at least a back-end rotation piece in a year or two.