Alexander allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.2 innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Alexander struggled against the long ball during Sunday's high-scoring matchup, giving up three home runs over the first three innings of the game, including back-to-back solo shots in the top of the third inning. The right-hander has given up at least three runs in four of his last five outings, and he's posted a 6.14 ERA and 20:8 K:BB in 22 innings during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against Cincinnati on Friday.