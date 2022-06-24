Alexander (2-1) secured the win against St. Louis on Thursday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Alexander gave up a pair of first-inning runs but settled down thereafter to allow only two more runs the rest of the way. The right-hander registered a mere five swinging strikes but nonetheless managed a career-high five punchouts. Alexander's lack of strikeout upside limits his fantasy value, but he has thus far registered a solid 3.21 ERA through 28 major-league innings while picking up two straight wins. His 1.64 WHIP and 3.5 BB/9 provide reason to temper expectations, however.