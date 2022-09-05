Alexander (2-2) took the loss during Sunday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Alexander struggled with traffic on the bases each inning but was able to limit the damage to single runs in the second, third and fifth innings. The 29-year-old struggled to find the zone as he issued a season-high four free passes and tossed only 47 of 86 pitches for strikes. Alexander carries a 5.03 ERA and 1.58 WHIP into his next start, slated for next weekend against Cincinnati.