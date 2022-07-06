Alexander (2-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Alexander kept Chicago off the board through three innings but surrendered one run in the fourth and three apiece in the fifth and sixth to fall in line for the loss. The 29-year-old tossed 60 of 94 pitches for strikes, however only two were of the swinging variety and he recorded two strikeouts or fewer for the sixth time in eight appearances. Alexander should stick in the rotation while Adrian Houser (elbow) is sidelined and is slated to start again next week against Minnesota.