The Brewers list Alexander as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Tuesday would have been Adrian Houser's turn through the rotation, but the Brewers could look to push back his next start or deploy him in tandem with Alexander after the 29-year-old righty labored in his return from the injured list last Wednesday, when the Dodgers knocked him around for five earned runs over 2.1 innings. In that same contest, Alexander came on to record 10 outs in relief, though he was tagged for three runs on three hits and one walk. The matchup with the Pirates is a far more favorable one on paper for Alexander, but his modest results in the big leagues to date don't make him the safest streaming option.