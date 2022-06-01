Alexander will be promoted from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old inked a minor-league deal with Milwaukee during the offseason and will now receive his first opportunity in the majors. Alexander has pitched well through nine appearances for Nashville this season with a 2.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB over 47.2 innings. The right-hander could receive another look through the rotation with a strong performance Wednesday since Brandon Woodruff (ankle) and Freddy Peralta (lat) are both on the injured list.