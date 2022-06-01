Alexander had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his start against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Brewers announced Alexander as Wednesday's starter following Tuesday's loss in Chicago, and he's now officially been added to the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old has a 2.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB across 47.2 innings for Nashville this season, and with a decent performance he could receive additional opportunities in Milwaukee's rotation since Brandon Woodruff (ankle) and Freddy Peralta (lat) are sidelined.